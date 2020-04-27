Virginia extends freeze on non-emergency court hearings to coronavirus crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court has extended its statewide freeze on non-emergency court hearings because of the coronavirus epidemic.
The Daily Press reported Saturday that the order delays most court cases until May 17.
It’s the court’s third emergency order, and the second extension so far. The first extension was set to expire Monday.
State courts have already postponed thousands of cases that were scheduled for May.
The court’s order said that “emergencies” can generally go forward.
They include arraignments, bail hearings, protective order hearings and emergency child custody hearings.
