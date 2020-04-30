Old Dominion University announces plans to reopen this fall

Old Dominion University plans to reopen this fall after transitioning to online learning for the spring and summer semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A university in Virginia says it plans to reopen this fall after transitioning to online learning for the spring and summer semesters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Old Dominion University President John Broderick told students and staff in an email Wednesday that officials have formed a committee to develop a reopening plan for the Norfolk campus and expect to release details in June.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Broderick said the campus wouldn’t reopen until public health restrictions were lifted, and even then it would likely take “major shifts” to keep the campus safe. He didn’t comment further on the timing.

Several other Virginia colleges have also announced plans to reopen this fall.

