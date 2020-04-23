Gym owner suing Va. governor represented by state senators

State Sen. Bill Stanley and Ryan McDougle filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Culpeper County on behalf Merrill C. “Sandy” Hall, who owns several Gold’s Gym facilities across Virginia.

CULPEPER, Va. — Two Republican state senators in Virginia are representing a gym owner who is suing the state’s governor for closing down his gyms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit argues Gov. Ralph Northam exceeded his authority when ordering the closure of nonessential businesses, including fitness centers, on March 23.

The governor’s spokeswoman says he will continue to base his decisions in science, public health, and the safety of all Virginians.

Nonessential businesses are slated to be closed in Virginia until early May.

