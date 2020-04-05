5 charged in connection to deaths of Spotsylvania County family

Five men from Philadelphia have been charged in connection to a triple-homicide in May 2019 in the Fredericksburg area of Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said James Christopher Myers, 30, Durward Anthony Allen, 27, Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30, Hugh Cameron Green 30, Montel Jaleek Wilson 26, were charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rachel Ozuna, her boyfriend Mike Coleman and Rachel’s 14-year-old son Kyrrus Ozuna in a rural home on Arlene Acres Drive.

All five suspects are currently being held in several detention centers across Pennsylvania. All except Green were already being held in custody.

The victims were discovered when Kyruss Ozuna’s father went to the house to check on him.

Rachel Ozuna and Mike Coleman’s two young children, a toddler and a then-6-week-old infant, were found unharmed inside the home with their parents’ bodies.

“The devastating crime that was uncovered on May 29, 2019 has torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us,” Sheriff Roger Harris said in a statement. “I’m very grateful for the tireless efforts our Detectives were faced with along with the collaborative multi-agency assistance to bring these suspects to justice.”

The sheriff’s office does not yet have a timeframe on when the suspects will be extradited to Virginia.