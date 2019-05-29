The bodies of three people were found in a Fredericksburg, Virginia, home on Wednesday morning.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 a.m. from a person who went to check on the occupants of the home but did not hear from them, said spokesman Capt. C.A. Carey.

Deputies arrived in the 8300 block of Arlene Acres Drive in Fredericksburg and found three people dead in the home. Their ages are approximately 39, 34 and 14 years old, and their deaths are being treated as suspicious, Carey said.

An infant and a toddler were also found in the home. They appeared to be unharmed but were taken to the hospital for observation, the sheriff’s office said.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

