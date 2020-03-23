Home » Virginia News » Vine to door: Virginia…

Vine to door: Virginia vineyard owner hand-delivers during coronavirus crisis

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

March 23, 2020, 2:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With the coronavirus pandemic crushing springtime tasting visits at Virginia vineyards, winemakers are taking extraordinary measures to endure the crisis.

Instead of hosting visitors at Chateau O’Brien Winery & Vineyard in Fauquier County, owner Howard O’Brien is bringing the wine to the front doors of customers.

Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has granted a waiver to allow any business with a liquor license to deliver beer or wine during the COVID-19 crisis. Gov. Ralph Northam has called for businesses to limit customers in an establishment to under 10.

“It’s a big, big benefit at this point, under the circumstances,” O’Brien told WTOP. “It will certainly help ease some of the pain for all wineries in Virginia.”

chateau o'brien delivery covid
The owner of Chateau O’Brien is hand-delivering bottles of wine during the coronavirus crisis. (Courtesy Howard O’Brien)

Though some wineries may already have delivery built into their online commerce, O’Brien is taking matters into his own hands.

“I will personally be delivering the wine myself,” he said. “I’m just trying to work with the situation at hand and try to get my clients what they like.”

A phone call to the winery’s main number, or an email, will put the customer in touch with O’Brien.

“I will go over the wines that are available, with some new releases,” he said. “Shipping or delivery of three bottles or more is free.”

Normally, a customer would have to order six bottles for free delivery, but O’Brien is trying to keep his wine moving.

After the COVID-19 crisis is over, wineries and vineyards wishing to continue deliveries would apply to the ABC, which would process the application within a day, according to an email from the Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office.

“This will help take some of the pain way, until everything gets back to normal — and it will,” said O’Brien, applauding the flexibility of Virginia’s government in assisting small businesses.

“We will be strong, with all of us [working together].”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Coronavirus Food & Restaurant News Health & Fitness News Life & Style Lifestyle News Local News Virginia News
alcoholic beverage control chateau o'brien COVID-19 howard o'brien neal augenstein ralph northam vineyard and winery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up