No charges filed in case of Culpeper college student who died in jail cell

Virginia State Police announced that no charges will be filed in the case of an 18-year-old Radford University student who was found unresponsive in a Dublin, Virginia, jail cell.

The decision comes after state police finished an investigation into the Sept. 12, 2019 death of Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez of Culpeper, Virginia.

Lobo-Perez was arrested on charges of public intoxication and possession of alcohol on the night of Sept. 11 and taken to the New River Regional Jail in Pulaski County.

At 7:20 a.m. the following morning, jail staff offered Lobo-Perez breakfast, which he declined. Thirty minutes later, he was found unresponsive in his cell. According to police, jail personnel attempted to resuscitate him before he died.

The office of the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was a combination of asthma and opioid toxicity stemming from buprenorphine, which is used as a pain reliever and as a method for treating addiction to other opioids.

