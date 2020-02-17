Virginia State Police want to digitize ticket-writing, charge drivers a fee

Virginia State Police want to stop writing traffic tickets by hand, and switch to a computer system that will get the job done more quickly and accurately.

Police also said getting troopers and drivers off the side of the road faster will improve safety for both.

State troopers in Northern Virginia are in the process of testing a system that allows them to scan a person’s driver’s license and registration.

So far, the test has significantly cut the average length of time it takes to issue a ticket from 26 minutes to 10 minutes.

Virginia State Police want to expand the system statewide and charge ticketed drivers a $5 fee to cover the cost of software, hardware and other equipment. But to do that, the agency needs the General Assembly’s approval.

A bill allowing it passed the House of Delegates; and in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Dem. Scott Surovell spoke in favor of the plan.

“It’ll generate probably more fine revenue for us. It will probably keep officers more safe,” Surovell said

Republican Sen. Richard Stuart was among those with concerns.

“You look at all of the assessments on somebody who gets a speeding ticket, and we’re constantly adding more assessments to them,” Stuart said.

Ultimately, the committee voted to refer the plan to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee in hopes of finding another way to pay for it.

