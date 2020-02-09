Richmond to forgive $3.3M in utility fees owed by schools

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he will forgive $3.3 million in utility fees the city has been trying to collect from Richmond Public Schools for years.

Stoney announced the decision last week at a meeting of school and city officials. He said the city will continue to levy stormwater charges on the school system’s more than 50 properties. School leaders said they appreciated the gesture, but object to continued bills.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the dispute centers on a complicated ownership structure for the properties that Superintendent Jason Kamras has called a “legal no-man’s land.” The school system is responsible for its buildings, but does not hold the legal title to them that would convey full ownership.

