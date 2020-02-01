Home » Virginia News » Rescued puppy helps ease…

Rescued puppy helps ease stress at Virginia 911 center

The Associated Press

February 1, 2020, 5:18 PM

TAZEWELL, Va. (AP) — A rescued puppy is helping lighten the stressful days of the dispatchers at a Virginia 911 call center.

WVNS-TV reports the puppy’s former owners surrendered the 8-week-old lab mix to the Tazewell County Sheriffs Office, and dispatchers in the office fell in love.

Edwinna Cecil says the puppy “helps calm everybody down.” As the center official dispatcher service dog the puppy will be a 911 ambassador. But he still needs a name.

People can vote on the sheriff’s office Facebook page for their favorite or four proposed names — Mischief, Rookie, Taser or Creed. Votes will be counted Monday afternoon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

