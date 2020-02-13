Prosecutors drop mask-wearing charge filed after Virginia gun rally

Prosecutors have dropped a felony charge filed against a woman who was cited for wearing a mask in public following a gun rights rally in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. — Prosecutors have dropped a felony charge filed against a woman who was cited for wearing a mask in public following a gun rights rally at the Virginia Capitol last month.

News outlets report 21-year-old Mikaela E. Beschler was arrested an hour after the Jan. 20 rally when Richmond police asked her to remove a bandanna covering her face.

Her attorney said the mask-wearing charge was dismissed Wednesday after the state acknowledged it would be difficult to prove she had criminal intent to conceal her identity.

A prior Virginia case allows an exception under weather conditions, and news outlets said it was freezing the day thousands of gun-rights activists rallied.

