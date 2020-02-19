Home » Virginia News » New Pharrell song 'Virginia'…

New Pharrell song ‘Virginia’ to be featured in ad campaign

The Associated Press

February 19, 2020, 4:24 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An upcoming ad campaign for Virginia Beach will feature a new song by hometown star Pharrell Williams.

A city official tells the Virginian-Pilot that Williams contacted the city last year asking how he could help after the mass shooting at a municipal building in May.

That led to a a multi-year plan involving the singer in tourism and economic development initiatives.

As part of that, the singer will narrate two 60-second commercials with his soon-to-be-released song, “Virginia.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News Music News TV News Virginia News
pharrell williams

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up