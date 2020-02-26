Grants available for developing specialty crops in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it expects to administer nearly $540,000 in federal grants for the development of specialty crops.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says it expects to administer nearly $540,000 in federal grants for the development of specialty crops.

The agency said in a news release that groups looking to improve the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state are eligible to submit proposals for grants of up to $60,000 per project.

Agricultural associations, industry and producer groups, community-based organizations, educational institutions and non-profits may submit applications.

Individual producers are not eligible for the grants. Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and nursery crops that are not typically covered by traditional crop insurance.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.