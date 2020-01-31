Profanely cursing or swearing in public might not be illegal in Virginia for much longer.

Profanely cursing in public may not be illegal in Virginia for much longer.

The House of Delegates voted, 76-24, on Thursday to repeal the provision.

The repeal bill now heads to the Senate.

Currently, profanely cursing or swearing in public is a Class 4 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $250.

The bill leaves the rest of that code section intact, so it would remain a crime to be intoxicated in public.

Non-clergy who officiate weddings cash in

The Senate also voted Thursday to give non-clergy members who officiate weddings a raise.

In a 23-16 vote, the Senate supported raising the maximum fee permitted for officiating a wedding from $50 to $75.

Marriage commissioners or judges would still be permitted to also charge for any additional services and travel expenses.

