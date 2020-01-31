Profanely cursing in public may not be illegal in Virginia for much longer.
The House of Delegates voted, 76-24, on Thursday to repeal the provision.
The repeal bill now heads to the Senate.
Currently, profanely cursing or swearing in public is a Class 4 misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $250.
The bill leaves the rest of that code section intact, so it would remain a crime to be intoxicated in public.
Non-clergy who officiate weddings cash in
The Senate also voted Thursday to give non-clergy members who officiate weddings a raise.
In a 23-16 vote, the Senate supported raising the maximum fee permitted for officiating a wedding from $50 to $75.
Marriage commissioners or judges would still be permitted to also charge for any additional services and travel expenses.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.