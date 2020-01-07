Police investigating vandalism at 2 Fredericksburg churches

Police are looking for a vandalism suspect who they said broke windows at two churches in Fredericksburg, Virginia, last month.

Police are looking for a vandalism suspect who they said broke windows at two churches in Fredericksburg, Virginia, last month.

There were reports on Dec. 27 of broken windows at two downtown churches that are less than a half-mile from each other.

At Shiloh Baptist Church, Old Site, on Sophia Street, police said a brick had been thrown through a stained-glass window, and at Shiloh Baptist Church on Princess Anne Street, two windows were reported broken.

Police believe both incidents happened between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Shiloh Old Site is a historic African American congregation. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Watch a video of the suspect below.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.

Below is a map of where the churches are located.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.