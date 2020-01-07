Home » Virginia News » Police investigating vandalism at…

Police investigating vandalism at 2 Fredericksburg churches

Abigail Constantino

January 7, 2020, 9:07 PM

Police are looking for a vandalism suspect who they said broke windows at two churches in Fredericksburg, Virginia, last month.

There were reports on Dec. 27 of broken windows at two downtown churches that are less than a half-mile from each other.

At Shiloh Baptist Church, Old Site, on Sophia Street, police said a brick had been thrown through a stained-glass window, and at Shiloh Baptist Church on Princess Anne Street, two windows were reported broken.

Police believe both incidents happened between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Shiloh Old Site is a historic African American congregation. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Watch a video of the suspect below.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.

Police believe this is the suspect in a vandalism of two churches in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy Fredericksburg Police Department)

Below is a map of where the churches are located.

