1 dead in Fauquier County crash involving school bus

A man was killed and three people were hurt when a van crashed into a school bus in Fauquier County, Virginia, during Tuesday’s snowstorm.

The Virginia State Police said in a statement that the van was heading east on Va. Route 55 near Route 729 (Carrington Road) at about 1 p.m. when the driver, Charles Anderson, 71, of Manassas, lost control, crossed the center line and hit a county school bus heading west.

Mark Tee, 48, of Manassas, a passenger in the van, was killed in the crash. Anderson was flown to a hospital with what the police described as life-threatening injuries.

There were no children on the school bus, but the driver and an adult passenger suffered minor injuries, the police said.

Slick road conditions were a factor in the crash, the police said. They’re still investigating.

