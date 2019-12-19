Stonewall Jackson statue vandalized in Charlottesville, police say

Two people have been arrested after police said they allegedly vandalized a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, early Thursday.

Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera, 31, and Jesse Tobias Beard, 44, were found and arrested at the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson at around 3:25 a.m., Charlottesville police said.

The two Charlottesville residents were charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing.

Police did not say how the statue was vandalized.

Last month, the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was vandalized. “Impeach Trump” was spray-painted at its base. “This is racist” was also spray-painted on the statue.

Also last month, police removed an unauthorized camera and apparent tripwire device from the vicinity of the Jackson statue.

