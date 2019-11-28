Driver trying to get around Beltway crash arrested after trooper sees pot in car: State Police

Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say a woman who asked for directions to get around the multi-vehicle crash on the Beltway Thursday morning has been charged after a state trooper saw marijuana in the vehicle.

Virginia State Police says 34-year-old Samantha Markos, of Temple Hills, Maryland, was arrested Thursday. The agency says she is facing charges of reckless driving and distribution of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Authorities say troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that had happened several hours before when one of them stopped Markos to keep her from driving into the scene. They say the trooper saw marijuana inside Markos’ vehicle when she asked for directions to get around the crash.

Authorities say 3.5 ounces of marijuana and a large amount of drug-infused edibles were found in the vehicle.

Markos was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

The crash Markos was trying to navigate around was sparked by a drunken driver and six people were injured, according to police.

