Missing Virginia man found dead, foul play not suspected

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 78-year-old Virginia man reported missing Thursday has been found dead about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield County police said Abdel-Rahim Hamden was found Saturday in a wooded area of Richmond County. He was found a short distance from the vehicle he had reportedly been driving.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Hamden’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office after it was discovered by deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Chesterfield police and the sheriff’s office are continuing an investigation into the death.

