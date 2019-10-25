‘The greatest bomber’: Take a flight in a B-17 this weekend

Want to head into the wild blue yonder? You’ll have a chance to fly in a vintage World War II airplane in Virginia over the weekend.

A piece of living history — or at least mechanical history — has pulled into Manassas, Virginia, for the weekend.

Flights aboard the B-17 bomber Aluminum Overcast will be offered at the Manassas Regional Airport Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, a group — including those who flew B-17s during World War II — gathered to take a look at the plane, relive memories and experience vintage flight.

James Dieffendorfer, of Orlando, Florida, flew B-17s in the Pacific and took to the skies again on Thursday in what he called “the greatest bomber ever built at the time.”

Mary Dominiak, the local coordinator for the B-17’s visit to Manassas, gave a talk Thursday afternoon on the history of the B-17 and Aluminum Overcast and remarked on the reunions between decades-lost friends and compatriots.

“There’s magic in that plane,” she said.

There was also a mechanical problem in the plane. The first of three flights Thursday was delayed for about two hours, which provided time to talk to veterans such as George Anderson, of Long Island, who flew B-24s in the Pacific.

He was in the area for his unit reunion and was invited to the airport to see the big bomber for himself.

Anderson told of landing on a Pacific island one rainy night, blinded by rain and lights, only to discover he’d narrowly missed a row of parked planes.

He also remembered getting chewed out by a ground crew chief for flattening two tires.

Anderson wasn’t able to get up and walk around during the B-17 flight Thursday, but his daughter, Gwenn Capodieci, said afterward “He said that the memories were flooding back.”

After the landing, Anderson made a beeline for the front of the parked plane.

“He had to tell the pilot what an incredible landing he made,” Capodieci said.

Discomforts and dangers

The B-17 was the main bomber used by the U.S. in Europe during World War II. It also saw action in the Pacific.

It carried a crew of 10, including a pilot and co-pilot, a radio engineer, a navigator, a bombardier and gunners. More than 12,500 B-17s were produced between 1935 and 1945.

It got its nickname, the “Flying Fortress,” from the fact that it packed many formidable machine guns — 13 on the late-model Aluminum Overcast.

Missions flew at 30,000 feet, an altitude at which there’s very little air pressure. The air in B-17 wasn’t pressurized, like on today’s airliners, so the flight crew had to use oxygen masks to breathe. Indeed, given that you can see the ground through gaps in Aluminum Overcast’s floor, the idea of pressurization is somewhat ludicrous.

At 30,000 feet, it’s between 30 and 60 degrees below zero, so crews bundled up, even the ones who flew in the Pacific where it was 90 degrees on the ground. Oxygen tubes could freeze at that altitude, so crew members regularly checked in with each other over the radio to make sure everyone was still alive.

The Eighth Air Force, which flew the majority of B-17 missions over Europe during the war, was based in England. From there to targets in France, Holland, Germany, Poland and others, flights could take five hours each way. With hundreds of planes climbing through a foggy English morning, crashes were frequent.

That’s before the enemy fighters and the flak got started. The guns of the Flying Fortress supposedly meant that it didn’t need fighter escorts. It turned out that it did, and suitable fighters didn’t come onto the scene until 1944.

Unlike World War I, there was a parachute for every crew member aboard a B-17 — but only the pilot and co-pilot could wear theirs at all times. Everyone else wore a harness and, in the event they were being shot down, had to grab their parachute quickly.

They didn’t always make it.

The association said 4,735 B-17s were lost in combat and thousands more in crashes and training accidents. Not every loss meant the loss of the entire 10-man crew, but a lot did.

The Eighth Air Force had more than 55,000 casualties, the most of any American unit in the war. The Army Air Corps set 25 missions as the standard for completing a tour of duty in a bomber. At the time, the average crew only made it through about 10.

‘A big dump truck’

When the B-17 was introduced in 1937, it broke speed and altitude records. Things have changed since then.

Shawn Knickerbocker, who has been flying Aluminum Overcast for six years, is a former military pilot who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was asked how the B-17s compared to the jets he is used to.

“Flying a B-17 is similar to driving a big dump truck with four flat tires and no power steering. It’s not very maneuverable,” he laughed. “You have to plan where you’re going.”

Still, he said, keeping the history of the plane alive and giving those who served in it a chance to feel the sensation of flight again, is “a privilege and an honor.”

Aluminum Overcast was made too late to see action in World War II; it was delivered to the Army Air Corps in May 1945. Only about 15 B-17s are still airworthy, the association said.

The plane bounced around several owners. It was once sold for $750, which is less than it cost to fill it with gasoline. It is now operated by the Experimental Aircraft Association, a group of aircraft enthusiasts based in Wisconsin dedicated to popularizing flying, including to those who might not otherwise get a chance to experience it.

The feeling of flying in a B-17 is more claustrophobic than anything else. Everyone connected with the plane joked about the lack of creature comforts, but it was nothing that couldn’t be withstood for the 15-minute flight.

Flying in a B-17 caused much trepidation, especially because of a B-17 crash earlier this month in Connecticut. Still, flying in an open-cockpit biplane, such as the Tiger Moth, is much scarier.

But it was impossible to shake the feeling that the B-17 was nothing but a metal tube full of bombs, with just enough to make it from Point A to Point B and back. World War II-era submarines actually had more room.

Pricey

Flights aboard Aluminum Overcast will be offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings. Once the flights are over, Dominiak said, people will be able to tour the plane on the ground and have a look at the environs for themselves.

It’s pricey — tickets for the flight are upward of $400, even with a slight discount for association members. Tickets to climb aboard while it’s on the ground are $20 for a family of any size.

“It is not cheap, alas, to keep a four-engine bomber flying,” Dominiak said. “She’s not exactly a gas-sipper.”

A spark plug was the cause of Thursday’s flight delay, and that’s not exactly an item one can run down to AutoZone and pick up either.

She added that they hadn’t seen any drop-off in interest since the Connecticut crash — 76 people booked flights over the weekend already.

You can buy tickets online or make reservations by calling 920-371-2244.

Appreciation for the B-17s and accomplishments of the men who flew them was evident Thursday.

After stepping off the B-17, Capodieci said, “I am so thrilled to be among all those men who served our country in that way … It was more than I thought it would be, and to experience it with my father was amazing.”

