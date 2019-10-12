Home » Virginia News » Registration deadline for Virginia…

Registration deadline for Virginia legislative election approaches

Max Smith | @amaxsmith

October 12, 2019, 5:20 AM

Virginians only have until Tuesday to register for this year’s closely-watched Nov. 5 election.

Any U.S. citizen who is a Virginia resident that will be 18-years-old or older on Election Day, and is otherwise eligible to vote, can register to vote online no later than 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Applications made in person must be submitted to the local registrar by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Applications sent by mail must be postmarked Tuesday.

Those who need to vote absentee should also consider going in person or requesting a mail-in ballot soon. To be counted, any absentee ballots sent by mail must be received before polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot, along with a number of significant local races — including the leaders of Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties.

The state legislative races are a major focus, given the narrow majorities held by Republicans in each chamber and the big push from Democrats to take control.

A major question in Virginia’s off-year election is always who — and how many — people will turn out to vote without a statewide race on the ballot.

When voters cast ballots in person in Virginia, they must show acceptable photo ID.

