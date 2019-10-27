Police: inmate committed suicide at Virginia jail

The Newport News Sheriff's Office said Matthew Glenn Hix hanged himself Saturday at the Newport News City Jail.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are investigating an inmate suicide at a city jail.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Glenn Hix hanged himself Saturday at the Newport News City Jail.

The 32-year-old Hix was booked into the jail in August 2018 to face a 2015 rape charge.

Police said the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department will conduct separate investigations. Police said it is standard for both agencies to investigate an inmate suicide.

___

This story corrects the year Hix was booked into Newport News City Jail.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.