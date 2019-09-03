Home » Virginia News » Virginia-based nonprofit sends medical…

Virginia-based nonprofit sends medical team to the Dorian-ravaged Bahamas

Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

September 3, 2019, 8:21 PM

Project Hope, a Virginia-based nonprofit group that sends medical professionals to disasters around the world, is sending a team to the hurricane-ravaged Bahamas.

On Wednesday, five volunteers — including a doctor, a nurse practitioner and a logistician — will leave from several different locations including D.C., Maine and Puerto Rico.

They’re flying into Nassau on the island of New Providence, but plan to make their way to other islands to the north that were hardest-hit by Hurricane Dorian.

“We are working on how to get to the affected areas as quickly as possible so that we can deliver critical supplies, both medical and health supplies, to communities that need them the most,” said Tom Cotter, the group’s director of emergency response.

They’ll be coordinating their work with the Bahamian government to make sure there’s no overlap or gaps in the response.

 

Cars sit submerged in water from Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Dorian is beginning to inch northwestward after being stationary over the Bahamas, where its relentless winds have caused catastrophic damage and flooding. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Some of the supplies they will provide are basic necessities.

“We are working with our partners to gather hygiene kits that have everything you’d expect: a toothpaste, a toothbrush, a comb, a towel,” Cotter said.

With Dorian still spinning in the Atlantic Ocean, Project Hope has more than 30 doctors, nurses and pharmacists ready and willing to respond if needed.

“The Bahamas is the first place that is accessible and has clear needs, but Project Hope is standing by to assist wherever we’re needed as this storm carries on,” Cotter said.

The organization has responded to almost every major international disaster since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, as well as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and hurricanes Harvey and Maria in 2017.

“We can’t do our work without the public,” Cotter said. “Our volunteers are donating their time and talents, and the money that people donate to us goes to their logistics to procuring supplies for communities in need. So we really do need your help.”

You can help the effort by donating online.

Ryan Smith, Hiram Williams
Sanai Clark, Elliot Mirutil
Jazz Williams, Jodye Scavella
People walk the shoreline of Juno Beach near the pier under high gust winds as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida while the Category 4 storm continues to ravage the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Surfers take advantage of waves at Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida, while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
DORIAN
Brandon Ennis runs away from waves caused by Hurricane Dorian crashing over the jetty of the Jupiter inlet, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Jupiter, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) (AP/Joe Cavaretta)
Three men walk near the beach as Hurricane Dorian approaches September 3, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The slow-moving Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after battering the Bahamas for more than a day, is expected to veer north-northwest, skimming the coast of Florida later today and overnight, according to weather reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
Vacationer Patti Riter of Whitesboro, New York secures her umbrella as a squall moves in caused by the approach of Hurricane Dorian September 3, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The slow-moving Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after battering the Bahamas for more than a day, is expected to veer north-northwest, skimming the coast of Florida later today and overnight, according to weather reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
Heavy surf caused by the approach of Hurricane Dorian pounds the boardwalk September 3, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The slow-moving Dorian, which has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm after battering the Bahamas for more than a day, is expected to veer north-northwest, skimming the coast of Florida later today and overnight, according to weather reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
A woman seeks cover from wind, blowing sand and rain whipped up by Hurricane Dorian as she walks on the beach on September 2, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall near Cocoa Beach as a category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn north and stay off the Florida coast, lessening the impact on the area. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
A line of people board a charter bus at Savannah’s Civic Center to an inland shelter as residents evacuate from Hurricane Dorian, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Savannah, Ga. (Steve Bisson/Savannah Morning News via AP) (AP/Steve Bisson)
A swimmer takes advantage of big waves during high tide as Hurricane Dorian churns offshore on September 3, 2019 in Indialantic, Florida. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas with 110 mph winds and heavy rains is expected to now head northwest and travel parallel to Florida’s eastern coast, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
Resident and business owner Karen Kelly takes some time off to experience the heavy surf in advance of Hurricane Dorian, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Tybee Island, Ga. The state issued a mandatory evacuation along the coast of Georgia on Sunday well before the storm’s expected arrival. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) (AP/Stephen B. Morton)
Juna Beach residents Anneka, 8, left, and sister, Breanna, 10, right, along with their mother, Leah Hanza, center, get a close look of the waves crashing against the Juno Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida, and it continues to ravage the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Most residents of Palm Beach Island had evacuated their oceanfront properties by Tuesday morning. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Palm Beach Island looking deserted Tuesday morning. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Gray skies are seen on Palm Beach Island. (WTOP/Steve Dresner)
Two men observe a squall caused by Hurricane Dorian which is looming in the Atlantic Ocean, on Sept. 3, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Dorian, once expected to make landfall along the Florida coast as a category 4 storm, is currently predicted to turn north and stay off the Florida coast, lessening the impact on the area. Dorian strengthened to a “catastrophic” Category 5 storm, packing winds of 175 mph and bearing down on the northern Bahamas before an expected turn to the north along the eastern seaboard of the United States, according to weather forecasts. (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)
Visitors gather on the beach during high tide as Hurricane Dorian churns offshore on September 3, 2019 in Indialantic, Florida. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas with 110 mph winds and heavy rains is expected to now head northwest and travel parallel to Floridaâ€™s eastern coast, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
People take photos as the sun rises over a nearly-empty beach as Hurricane Dorian lingers offshore on Sept. 3, 2019 in Cocoa Beach, Florida. The massive, slow-moving hurricane which devastated parts of the Bahamas and once was predicted to make landfall near Cocoa Beach, is now expected to stay off the Florida coast. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Scott Olson)
A beach goer climbs the stairs near the Juno Beach Pier as Hurricane Dorian crawls toward Florida while the storm continues to ravage the Bahamas on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
People stand on the boardwalk along the Atlantic Ocean at night as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian reach Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts Monday. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, stands near the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP/Gerald Herbert)
Vero Beach police officers James Doty and Chayse Hatfield, left, knock on doors to notify residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP/Gerald Herbert)
Glenn Pinson, left, and Justin Raines make some last-minute preparations as they secure outdoor furniture at a restaurant in Cocoa Beach, Fla., in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian to the East Coast, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A message to Hurricane Dorian is spry painted on a covering over a window at the Coastal Angler Magazine office, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP/John Raoux)
