Small earthquake hits central Va.

A small earthquake hit central Virginia on Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Service’s Earthquake Hazards Program said on its website that a magnitude-2.5 quake happened in Henrico County just before midnight.

Specifically, it was reported at 37.710 degrees north and 77.651 degrees west, about 15 miles northwest of Richmond.

The geological service defines an earthquake of that magnitude as “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.” Still, if you felt it, the service wants to hear from you.

