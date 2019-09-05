Northern Virginia power crews head toward brunt of Dorian

Power crews from Northern Virginia have been dispatched south and east, to be in position when now-Hurricane Dorian hits the Hampton Roads area.

Though the future of Hurricane Dorian remains unclear, Dominion Energy crews from Northern Virginia are ready to help in areas that are expected to be most affected.

Twelve employees from the power company — in four bucket trucks, one augur truck to help set poles in the ground and a specialty truck — pulled out of the Dominion Energy lot in Alexandria, Virginia, heading southeast.

“We’ve repositioned those crews from our Northern Virginia areas, where we’re not anticipating seeing much impact, to the Hampton Roads area, where we are anticipating significant impact,” said spokesperson Meredith Gray.

“They will be in the Hampton Roads area before the storm hits,” Gray said. “And then, depending on what the impact of the storm is, they will be sent out to help restore power.”

Gray said crews will likely see downed wires, broken poles and broken cross arms. “They’ll be installing new poles and resetting wires to restore power,” Gray added.

While assisting in parts of the state where damage is expected to be severe, Dominion Energy is confident it will have enough crews and equipment available to deal with any outages in Northern Virginia.

“We are constantly monitoring the course of the storm, so flexibility is certainly the name of the game,” Gray said.

In the unlikely event that damage is worse than expected in Northern Virginia, Gray said crews from the western part of the state would be dispatched. “Wherever the storm impacts the hardest, crews will be sent to that area,” Gray said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.