202
Home » Virginia News » Man who shot Va.…

Man who shot Va. police officer indicted on 14 arson, stalking counts

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP July 1, 2019 7:09 pm 07/01/2019 07:09pm
54 Shares

Kashif Bashir, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity for the 2013 shooting of Alexandria, Virginia, police officer Peter Laboy, has been indicted on 14 counts in Prince William County, Virginia, for allegedly stalking two mental health professionals and setting fires at their homes.

Bashir’s scheduled Tuesday first appearance after his indictment was continued until July 19.

Bashir was indicted on charges of three felonies: arson, attempted arson and giving a false statement about his criminal history in obtaining a gun. The maximum penalty for arson is up to life in prison.

In addition, he faces 11 misdemeanor counts: nine counts of stalking, possession of a firearm by an acquitted insane person and unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device. 

Related Stories

Last month, Prince William County prosecutors failed to prove probable cause to a District Court judge, and the charges that were originally filed in February were dismissed.

However, prosecutors secured direct indictments and increased the number of counts against Bashir.

In the probable cause hearing, Elizabeth Dugan, one of the mental health providers, testified that her home had been set on fire on Feb. 6, 2018.

Dugan is a supervisor of a county government board that’s responsible for reporting whether Bashir was complying with his 2018 conditional release from a mental hospital where he had lived after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for Laboy’s shooting.

Laboy survived, and he has undergone several surgeries. He was shot while assisting a young woman, who was being stalked by Bashir.

Fire investigators testified that they found plastic bottles in mulch of the burned house that were similar to plastic bottles discovered in Bashir’s house during a search. Another search yielded a 9-mm handgun.

Shortly after Bashir’s arrest in the arson case, Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter filed a motion to revoke Bashir’s conditional release. That case is on hold, while the Prince William County case proceeds.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News bryan porter bullets. neal augenstein elizabeth dugan kashif bashir Local News peter laboy prince william county Prince William County, VA News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!