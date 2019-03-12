‘Human error’ allowed Va. man who shot officer to buy guns legally

Virginia State Police are now reviewing their "do not sell" firearm list after a man who shot an officer was somehow able to legally buy guns.

Kashif Bashir shot former Alexandria police officer Peter Laboy in the head in 2013 but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Bashir was released from a mental hospital last year.

Laboy was unhappy with the judge’s decision to conditionally release Bashir and told WTOP it was “only a matter of time before he will mess up again.”

Bashir was recently back in custody on arson charges in Prince William County. He also had two guns and two suppressors, all purchased legally.

“I’m not going to blame everybody at the State Police but there has to be a person that’s responsible for that,” Laboy said.

Virginia State Police are now trying to figure out how Bashir was able to make the purchases, calling it a “human error.”

“If one of these situations was able to fall through the cracks, of course I’m concerned that it might occur again in the future or there might be other similar cases that are in the same posture right now,” said Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bryan Porter.

State police released a statement saying they “recognize the severity of the situation and are taking steps to address the matter.”

