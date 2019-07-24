Man charged with illegally filming women at Fredericksburg stores

Fredericksburg police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with two incidents of illegal filming at stores in the city's Central Park shopping center.

Eric Vincent Smith, Jr., 31, of Rochelle, was arrested July 18 on two charges of unlawful creation of an image, city police said in a news release.

Smith was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The charges stem from two incidents earlier this year.

The first occurred on May 2 at the Old Navy at 1260 Carl D. Silver Parkway. A patron reported she entered the dressing room to try on clothes and noticed a male attempting to film or take a photo of her.

The second incident occurred May 14 at Hobby Lobby at 1360 Carl D. Silver Parkway. An employee reported she was using the restroom when an unknown male entered and pointed his phone over the top of the stall.

