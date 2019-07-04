Father sought for abduction after Amber Alert for boy, 2, canceled in Va.

The sheriff's office in Warren County, Virginia, has canceled an Amber Alert for the "possible parental abduction" of a 2-year-old boy and they're seeking to locate his father as a suspect.

The sheriff’s office in Warren County, Virginia, has canceled an Amber Alert for the “possible parental abduction” of a 2-year-old boy and they’re seeking to locate his father as a suspect.

The Warren County’s Sheriff’s Office said earlier in the day that Raequon Alan Ashby, 2, had been abducted by 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby.

The boy was returned to his home unharmed around 12 p.m.

Jashar was last seen on July 3 in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Virginia.

He is wanted for grand larceny, abduction, kidnapping and assault and battery against a family or household member.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Jashar’s red Chrysler minivan was recently recovered abandoned at a Warren County boat ramp.

Anyone with information about the abduction or Jashar’s whereabouts are urged to contact Investigator Pugh at 540-635-4128.

