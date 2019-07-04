Home » Virginia News » Father sought for abduction…

Father sought for abduction after Amber Alert for boy, 2, canceled in Va.

Will Vitka | @WillVitka
and Jennifer Ortiz

July 4, 2019, 12:50 PM

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Raequon Alan Ashby on Thursday. It was later canceled. (Courtesy Virginia State Police) (Courtesy Virginia State Police )
The sheriff’s office in Warren County, Virginia, has canceled an Amber Alert for the “possible parental abduction” of a 2-year-old boy and they’re seeking to locate his father as a suspect.

The Warren County’s Sheriff’s Office said earlier in the day that Raequon Alan Ashby, 2, had been abducted by 21-year-old Jashar R. Ashby.

The boy was returned to his home unharmed around 12 p.m.

Jashar was last seen on July 3 in the 100 block of Park Way in Front Royal, Virginia.

He is wanted for grand larceny, abduction, kidnapping and assault and battery against a family or household member.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Jashar’s red Chrysler minivan was recently recovered abandoned at a Warren County boat ramp.

Anyone with information about the abduction or Jashar’s whereabouts are urged to contact Investigator Pugh at 540-635-4128.

