Virginia police say woman, child, infant died in crash

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a woman, a child and an infant were the three people killed in a crash that left four more seriously injured.

Virginia State Police identified the victims as 32-year Ana D. Pascual, a 12-year-old girl and 10-month-old boy. It’s unclear how they are related.

News outlets report officers said their Honda ran off the shoulder of the road Sunday afternoon, crossing the center line and hitting an Acura.

The Honda driver was identified as 22-year-old Denia A. Brizuela-Pascual and police say she was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A girl was also flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the 58-year old male driver of the Acura and his 55-year-old female passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

