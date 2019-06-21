202
Prominent Northern Va. businessman sentenced for $20 million fraud

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 3:31 pm 06/21/2019 03:31pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A prominent Northern Virginia businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for multiple fraud schemes that cheated investors out of roughly $20 million.

Todd Hitt, 54, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court in Alexandria to soliciting investments in building projects as part of what amounted to a Ponzi scheme. He used some of the investors’ money on personal expenses, such as vacations and sports tickets.

The sentence imposed Friday was jointly recommended by prosecutors and defense lawyers.

Hitt apologized for his actions at Friday’s hearing.

Prosecutors said Hitt’s family helped make restitution to cheated investors.

Hitt has been involved in numerous real estate projects in Northern Virginia. His family founded Hitt Contracting, a major construction firm in Northern Virginia.

