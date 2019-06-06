Man charged after firing handgun on Lee Highway in Fauquier Co.

A Culpeper County, Virginia, man is accused of shooting at another driver and causing a crash Wednesday on southbound Lee Highway near the Warrenton area.

Damian Patrick Busicchia, 39, of Jeffersonton, has been charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and hit and run, among other charges, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Around 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, there was a lookout for a driver with a handgun in a black Audi after reports of the driver shooting at a van and causing a crash on southbound Lee Highway at Snow Hill Drive.

The sheriff’s office said when the Audi driver cut off the victim, the victim then made a gesture and tried to take a picture of the Audi. That was when the Audi driver aimed a handgun out the window at the victim.

The victim and a passenger still tried to take a picture when the sheriff’s office said the Audi driver allegedly shot at the victim.

The victim then followed the Audi driver, and when they approached the Snow Hill Drive intersection, the sheriff’s office said the Audi driver hit the brakes, causing the victim to strike the Audi. A Penske truck struck the back of the victim’s vehicle.

Though the victim and the Penske truck driver pulled over, the Audi driver kept going south on Lee Highway toward Warrenton.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement officials found the Audi driver’s address using the tag number provided, and Culpeper deputies located the Audi around 3:42 p.m. near Jeffersonton.

The sheriff’s office said nearby Fauquier deputies helped respond and transport Busicchia. He is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting and crash happened.

