Health officials warn of possible measles exposure in Fauquier Co.

Northern Virginia health officials are reporting the potential of exposure to measles earlier this week at Fauquier Health's emergency department.

Officials are warning “out of an abundance of caution” for people who may have been exposed at this time and place:

From Monday, June 17 at 3:10 p.m. to Tuesday, June 18 at 12:35 a.m. — 500 Hospital Drive, Fauquier Health Emergency Department.

Hospital and local health department officials are working together to figure out who may have been exposed, and those people will be contacted for further guidance.

“Based on the date of exposure, we have determined that if you were infected with measles, you may develop symptoms as late as July 9,” health officials said in a statement Wednesday. Learn more about measles at the Virginia Department of Health website.

If you have more questions, contact your primary care provider, or the Fauquier Health Department at (540) 316-6400, or district epidemiologist Daniel Ferrell at (540) 316-6278.

Earlier this month, health officials warned of possible measles exposure at Dulles International Airport, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center.

This year marks a major spike in measles cases: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier in June that over 1,000 illnesses had been reported since the beginning of 2019.

