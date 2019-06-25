Fredericksburg Baseball to begin stadium construction in early July

Fredericksburg Baseball has announced it is moving forward with construction on the new $35 million ballpark early next month. It's planned to open, and host the team now known as the Potomac Nationals, in April 2020.

Fredericksburg Baseball has announced it is moving forward with construction on the new $35 million ballpark early next month, with plans for opening in April 2020.

The Potomac Nationals will be moving from Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge and playing under a new name at a site in Celebrate Virginia South near the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

More than 2,400 fans offered suggestions in the “Name the Team” contest. Fredericksburg Baseball is moving forward with finalizing the team name and developing a new logo and uniform designs for a public reveal this fall.

“We were astounded by the extraordinary volume of the response, and the incredible creativity of our fans. This outpouring shows the continued strength of our fan base, which builds on the excitement and support we’ve already seen from the community,” said team owner Art Silber. “We can’t wait to unveil the team name and logo, and see our players walk onto the field in April 2020 in their Fredericksburg uniforms.”

The team will also open a store at 601 Caroline St., in downtown Fredericksburg, on July 5, with Fredericksburg Baseball hats, T-shirts and more.

Fans can also view seating maps, renderings of the stadium and sit in sample stadium seats.

Fredericksburg Baseball is also sponsoring a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 5 as part of the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s “Sounds of the Summer” concert series in Market Square.

The team also plans to begin the process for seat selection for those fans that have joined the Founders Club for 2020 and allow Founders Club members to put down their initial deposit.

Fans who have already joined the Fredericksburg Baseball Founders Club, or who would like to join, will be able to see full seating maps and related pricing at the store. A separate mailing will be made to Founders Club members in the coming weeks with details on how the seat selection process will work.

The Potomac Nationals are completing their final season at Pfitzner Stadium after team owners failed to reach a deal with Prince William County in 2017 for a new stadium in Woodbridge. After failing to score a minor-league team in the past, Fredericksburg picked up the ball in 2018 and successfully negotiated a deal and broke ground at the site in February.

