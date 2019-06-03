Family raising funeral funds after 3 relatives killed in Spotsylvania Co.

The family of three people stabbed to death in a Virginia home launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for funeral services and for the ongoing care of the victims' children.

The family of three people stabbed to death in a Virginia home on Wednesday launched an online fundraising campaign, hoping to raise money for funeral services and for the ongoing care of the victims’ children.

Rachel Ozuna was found dead Wednesday in a rural home along with her boyfriend, Mike Coleman, and her 14-year-old son, Kyrrus Ozuna.

The couple’s two small children — a toddler, and a 6-week-old infant — were discovered at the scene unharmed.

Now, Rachel’s family hopes to hold funeral services in her native Utah, and bring the young children there as well. Nearly $20,000 had been raised as of Monday morning, with a goal of $25,000. So far, 237 people have donated to the campaign.

“The funds will go toward funeral arrangements, getting Rachel and Ky home to Utah and the ongoing care of their two small children,” fundraiser organizers said.

“Our families and community are completely devastated,” said organizers of the fundraiser. “No reason imaginable is reason enough for these three to meet their end the way they did.”

According to investigators, the victims were stabbed to death in the home on Arlene Acres Drive in the Fredericksburg area of Spotsylvania County.

Deputies found the crime scene after being called to the home on a report of a dead body.

“This case has been officially ruled a homicide, and the manners of death appear to be from a sharp instrument,” said the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

“This investigation is still in the early stages and detectives are actively processing evidence and conducting interviews.”

