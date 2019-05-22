WATCH: EVMS addresses investigation into Va. Gov. Northam blackface photo

The Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook page has completed its investigation the blackface photo that was was on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook page in 1984.

The Eastern Virginia Medical School is addressing its investigation into the blackface photo that was on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page.

A team from the law firm McGuireWoods, led by former state Attorney General Richard Cullen, completed the months-long investigation and will also be included at the conference.

Watch the video below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.