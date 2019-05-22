202
Home » Virginia » WATCH: EVMS addresses investigation…

WATCH: EVMS addresses investigation into Va. Gov. Northam blackface photo

By Nahal Amouzadeh May 22, 2019 10:38 am 05/22/2019 10:38am
Share

The Eastern Virginia Medical School is addressing its investigation into the blackface photo that was on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page.

A team from the law firm McGuireWoods, led by former state Attorney General Richard Cullen, completed the months-long investigation and will also be included at the conference.

Watch the video below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
blackface evms Local News ralph northam Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tornado touches down in Howard Co. during DC-area storms

It moved fast, but it hit hard -- a line of strong thunderstorms passed through the D.C. area Thursday afternoon, bringing downed power lines and outages. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Howard County, Maryland. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!