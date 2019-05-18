202
Virginia police make arrest in fatal trail shooting

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged a Charlottesville man with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man along the Rivanna River Trail.

Cody Jason Cappel was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night behind Peter Jefferson Parkway in Albermarle County.

On Friday, police arrested 49-year-old Allan Ray Via in Cappel’s killing. The Daily Progress reports that the two men appear to be acquaintances who lived in tents near the trail.

In addition to second-degree murder, Via was charged with possessing ammunition as a convicted felon. Albermarle Police said additional charges are pending against Via.

Police said in a news release that the shooting is being treated as an isolated incident.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Topics:
