VDOT rolls out ‘Game of Thrones’ themed road slogans ahead of series finale

By Zeke Hartner May 19, 2019 3:59 pm 05/19/2019 03:59pm
VDOT has rolled out a series of "Game of Thrones" themed traffic safety tips. (Courtesy Virginia Department of Transportation)

Chaos is a ladder, not a highway. The Virginia Department of Transportation is trying to remind drivers of that fact through some clever road signs.

VDOT recently rolled out a series of slogans made in honor of the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” that will be coming to an end on Sunday night.

Some drivers in Virginia spotted the signs and have been tweeting out pictures of them in the wild.

The slogans are plays on the names of major characters or fan favorite quotes that encourage drivers to buckle up their seatbelts.

game of thrones vdot Virginia virginia department of transportation
