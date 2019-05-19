VDOT rolls out ‘Game of Thrones’ themed road slogans ahead of series finale

VDOT recently rolled out a series of slogans made in honor of the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" coming to an end on Sunday night.

Chaos is a ladder, not a highway. The Virginia Department of Transportation is trying to remind drivers of that fact through some clever road signs.

VDOT recently rolled out a series of slogans made in honor of the popular HBO series “Game of Thrones” that will be coming to an end on Sunday night.

Some drivers in Virginia spotted the signs and have been tweeting out pictures of them in the wild.

The slogans are plays on the names of major characters or fan favorite quotes that encourage drivers to buckle up their seatbelts.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.