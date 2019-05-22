202
Meeting set to discuss wind turbines off Virginia shore

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 5:02 am 05/22/2019 05:02am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion University and the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club will host a town hall meeting on offshore wind development.

The meeting will highlight plans for the nation’s first wind turbines in federal waters off Virginia’s coast.

Dominion Energy recently announced that the company will start the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project this month to build two wind turbines.

A panel discussion will include experts from ODU, Dominion Energy, the Port of Virginia, Tidewater Community College and others.

John Warren, director of the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, will moderate the discussion.

The meeting will be held on May 28 at the university’s Ted Constant Convocation Center. It is free and open to the public.

