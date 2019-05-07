202
Home » Virginia » Former attorney general headlines…

Former attorney general headlines energy reform effort

By The Associated Press May 7, 2019 6:14 pm 05/07/2019 06:14pm
Share
In this Thursday Oct. 24, 2013 file photo, Terry McAuliffe, left, shakes the hand of Republican challenger Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, right, after a debate at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Republican Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is headlining a new coalition advocating to “uberize” the state’s electric utilities by promoting competition.

Cuccinelli and groups from across the political spectrum announced Tuesday the formation of the Virginia Energy Reform Coalition, including environmental and libertarian-leaning groups.

The new coalition said it wants electric monopolies limited to just controlling transmission and distribution of electricity, and allow competition for the generation of power.

Critics of Dominion Energy, the state’s largest electric monopoly, have long complained that the company uses its outsized influence in state politics to charge customers too much and stifle innovation.

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said the company’s customers already “get a great value” and deregulating utilities in Virginia would lead to higher prices and less reliable service.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
ken cuccinelli Local News Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Outdoor movie guide 2019

There's nothing like watching movie stars under the stars, from National Harbor to the Georgetown Waterfront. We break down the outdoor movie schedule for the spring and summer.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!