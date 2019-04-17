202
Virginia police sergeant loses job after white nationalist probe

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 3:17 pm 04/17/2019 03:17pm
FILE — The Virginia Capitol Police retire the colors at the start of the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A police sergeant who was investigated for ties to white nationalists has lost his job with Virginia Capitol Police.

Capitol Police issued a statement Wednesday saying Robert Stamm has been “separated from his employment” with the division, effective immediately.

In February, the Antifascists of Seven Hills published links to Stamm’s social media accounts suggesting that he follows the Asatru Folk Assembly. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes it as a hate group blending northern European paganism and ethnocentrism.

Capitol Police then placed Stamm on paid administrative leave and said they were investigating whether Stamm had violated division policies.

Stamm could not be reached for comment Wednesday. His attorney, Brent Jackson, said Stamm submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday.

A police spokesman, however, said Stamm was “separated” from his job.

Topics:
Local News Virginia Virginia Capitol Police
