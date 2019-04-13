Virginia city settles lawsuits with fired auditor for $300K

Portsmouth, Virginia, will pay more than $300,000 to settle two defamation lawsuits filed by city's fired auditor over comments from council members about his job performance.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city will pay more than $300,000 to settle two defamation lawsuits filed by city’s fired auditor over comments from council members about his job performance.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports Portsmouth agreed to pay the amount to settle the lawsuit filed by Jesse Andre Thomas. He had sought $1.5 million apiece in the claims he filed two years ago against Elizabeth Psimas and Bill Moody.

An attorney for the city says the settlement doesn’t include an admission of wrongdoing by either council member.

Jurors sided with Thomas in Psimas’ case in November, ordering her to pay $775,000 in damages. In January, a judge slashed the amount to $150,000.

Moody’s case was scheduled to be tried this month, but instead it also was settled.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.