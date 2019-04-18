Va. man charged with using social media to prey on children

A Manassas, Virginia, man is being held without bond on a dozen felony counts, accused of targeting children through social media apps.

A Manassas, Virginia, man is being held without bond on a dozen felony counts, accused of targeting children through social media.

Schuyler Corado Corado, 33, was arrested last week after investigators said they discovered hundreds of screenshots featuring child porn that he received through various social media accounts.

Investigators said they found social media conversations, along with the images, that Corado Corado had with the children over the years.

“This individual is being investigated as a child predator,” said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. “We’re working to identify potential victims in not only Virginia, but multiple states and possibly even Canada.”

According to investigators, Corado Corado targeted boys and girls who were between 10 and 13 years old. He allegedly reached out to them, established trust and then convinced them to exchange nude photos with him.

Investigators said Corado Corado used several screen names. Among them were “kristianna1758,” “Tony10256,” “Wintergreen109,” “Addiction.slime,” “tony2590” and “anniefanclub075.”

He often went by the name “Tony Corado” on social media, police said.

“He was active on social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Tik Tok,” said Geller.

Investigators are still looking into whether there are more victims, and whether Corado Corado had other screen names or social media accounts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Bullock at 571-581-4420 or by email at michael.bullock@vsp.virginia.gov.

“We’re really encouraging parents to talk to their children and find out if any of their children may be communicating with an individual by a variety of different screen names,” Geller said. “We need to make sure that any additional victims are identified.”

