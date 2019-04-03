202
Home » Virginia » Large crowd gathers at…

Large crowd gathers at Va. Capitol to oppose abortion

By The Associated Press April 3, 2019 12:46 pm 04/03/2019 12:46pm
3 Shares

Anti-abortion advocates have held a large rally at the Virginia state Capitol to oppose looser late-term abortions laws.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Anti-abortion advocates have held a large rally at the Virginia state Capitol to oppose looser late-term abortions laws.

The advocates gathered on the Capitol’s south portico Wednesday as lawmakers returned to Richmond to take up Gov. Ralph Northam’s vetoes and amendments.

A push by Virginia Democrats to weaken restrictions on late-term abortions erupted into a fierce partisan clash earlier this year because of a viral video in which a lawmaker acknowledges her legislation would allow abortions up until moments before birth.

Critics also accused Northam of backing infanticide because of comments he made in a WTOP interview describing the hypothetical medical care given an infant who is severely deformed or unable to survive after birth.

Democrats said their views have been deliberately mischaracterized by Republicans for political gain.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
abortion rights Local News Virginia
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Today in History: April 4
Cherry blossoms
Celebrity birthdays March 31 - April 6
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600