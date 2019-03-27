202
Virginia Port CEO gets $200K bonus; base pay is over $463K

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 3:22 pm 03/27/2019 03:22pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Port of Virginia’s CEO has been given more than $200,000 in bonus pay.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that John Reinhart is now among the highest paid of his peers around the country. Virginia’s port board unanimously agreed Tuesday to award Reinhart an annual bonus over $200,000 for 2018. His base pay is about $463,500.

Reinhart’s pay was raised from $450,000 after an annual raise was approved last year by the General Assembly for state employees. The contract he signed in 2013 allows him to earn more if he meets targets like growing container volume.

Board Chairman John Milliken says Reinhart met expectations for keeping expansion projects on budget and on time, but fell short on goals to increase the port’s share of container volume on the East Coast.

