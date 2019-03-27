202
Home » Virginia » Virginia AG: Testing eliminates…

Virginia AG: Testing eliminates pre-2014 rape kit backlog

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 10:55 am 03/27/2019 10:55am
Share
This Thursday, April 2, 2015 photo shows an evidence bag from a sexual assault case in the biology lab at the Houston Forensic Science Center in Houston. Legislators in more than 20 states are considering _ and in some cases, passing _ laws that include auditing all kits and deadlines for submitting and processing DNA evidence. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the first phase of a $3.4 million effort to eliminate the state’s rape kit backlog is complete.

Herring announced in a statement Wednesday that testing is complete on 1,770 previously untested kits that were collected before 2014, including some that went untested for decades.

As a result of the testing, officials say 239 “hits” were sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation, including 144 that confirmed the identity of a previously known suspect and 56 in cases that had been previously cleared by arrest. Officials say at least 58 cases have been reopened for investigation or are currently under review for potential reopening.

The testing also led to 568 DNA profiles being uploaded into CODIS, the national Combined DNA Index System.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News mark herring Rape kit backlog rape kits Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!