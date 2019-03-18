Driver’s death in Clarke County happened after fight, police say

The driver of the truck — who was the only occupant — was found dead. An initial investigation revealed the driver, an adult male, suffered from wounds not consistent with a car crash.

Virginia State Police are investigating a driver’s death that happened near the Loudoun County line Sunday morning.

At 11:31 a.m., police responded to a call about a car crash in Clarke County. When a trooper arrived on the scene, he found a gray pickup truck had run off the highway near Castleman Road and crashed into an embankment.

State police said in an update Monday that the driver of the pickup truck had gotten into a fight with another man on Castleman Road, and shots were fired.

The pickup truck driver drove off, but as he turned onto Route 7/Harry Byrd Highway, state police said he traveled a short distance before running off the road and hitting the embankment.

The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene. Earlier, state police said he had suffered from wounds not consistent with a car crash.

The driver’s remains have been transported to the Manassas medical examiner for further investigation.

Police continue to investigate; anyone with information about this case can call Virginia State Police at 540-829-7400 or 1-800-572-2260.

