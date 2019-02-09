Va. Dems react to a week of accusations, apologies and calls for resignations

At the monthly Arlington Democrats Breakfast, many in attendance expressed mixed feelings about the current state of Virginia's Democratic leadership.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A week after the scandal surrounding a photo in Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook page in which a person was seen wearing blackface, attendees of the monthly Arlington Democrats Breakfast expressed mixed feelings about the current state of Virginia’s Democratic leadership.

Samm Sherman canvassed for Northam and has been a staunch supporter. Sherman now says considering the political climate, Northam can no longer lead. “I support him in anything he wants to do in the future, but he’s got to resign,” said Sherman.

Speaking at this month’s breakfast, Representative Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), also addressed the mounting scandals, calling on both Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), who is accused of sexual assault, to resign.

“All survivors of sexual violence and harassment deserve to be supported and heard, and our commitment to that principle is more important than any political consideration,” Wexton said, standing with other politicians.

Michael Meyer has also been a supporter of Northam and says he agrees with the calls from across the political spectrum for change within Virginia’s leadership.

“I’m horrified by the whole thing,” Meyer said. “These are not my values, this is not who I am,” Meyer added.

Just across from him, Jack Kinkaid, said he’s also been trying to unravel the political scandal.

“What Northam and [Attorney General Mark] Herring did, it was kind of stupid and insensitive. And then Justin Fairfax being accused of these things, you don’t know what to think,” Kinkaid said.

None of the state’s democratic leaders embroiled in scandal have stepped down but many at the Arlington Democrats Breakfast seemed hopeful there will be a kind of change that will allow Virginians to move forward.

