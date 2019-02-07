202
After calls for Northam resignation, Va. Dems hold off on Herring, Fairfax

By Abigail Constantino February 7, 2019 10:47 pm 02/07/2019 10:47pm
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, from left, Lt. Governor-elect Justin Fairfax, Attorney General-elect Mark Herring and Governor-elect Ralph Northam listen as Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe addresses a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va. With Virginia's top three elected officials engulfed in scandal, fellow Democrats were rendered practically speechless, uncertain of how to thread their way through the racial and sexual allegations and their tangled political implications. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

WASHINGTON — The Democratic members of Virginia’s congressional delegation agree that Gov. Ralph Northam should resign, but a statement they issued Thursday did not mention whether Attorney General Mark Herring or Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax should step down, as well.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. representatives Bobby Scott, Gerry Connolly, Don Beyer, Donald McEachin, Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton said that they were “brokenhearted” over the actions of Northam and Herring.

On Feb. 1, Northam apologized and confirmed his appearance in a picture on his medical school yearbook page from 1984 that shows a person in blackface and another person in Ku Klux Klan garb. The following day he said that he “truly” does not believe he is the person in the racist photo.

On Feb. 6, Herring admitted to putting on blackface in the 1980s when he was a college student. He, too, has apologized.

The delegation’s statement said that Herring is in discussions with Virginia leaders and must stand to answer questions from the public.

The senators and representatives said that they are “deeply disturbed” by the allegations of sexual assault against Fairfax. On Wednesday, a California woman went public with her sexual assault allegation against him.

They said that the allegations need to be “taken seriously,” and that they respect the right of women to come forward and be heard.

The delegation did not call for Herring’s and Fairfax’s resignation, but they said that they are talking with their constituents and will evaluate information as it becomes available.

congressional delegation Justin Fairfax mark herring mark warner ralph northam tim kaine Virginia
