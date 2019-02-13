202
Home » Virginia » Richmond mayor tapped to…

Richmond mayor tapped to head group on children and families

By The Associated Press February 13, 2019 5:01 am 02/13/2019 05:01am
Share
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gestures as he addresses a rally at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been appointed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors to develop a strategic agenda as the new chairman of the group’s Children, Health and Human Services Standing Committee.

USCM President Steve Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, said in a news release that Stoney has demonstrated leadership and a collaborative approach to meeting the needs of children and families in Richmond. In his role as chair of the committee, Stoney will share ideas with cities and localities across the country.

Working with community partners, Stoney’s administration has expanded after-school programs for city school children.

The administration also formed a partnership to provide tablets and Internet access to incoming high school freshmen. A free ride program has been created on the city bus system for students.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
levar stoney Local News richmond Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Dreaming of concerts under the warm summer sun? Check out which artists are performing in Wolf Trap's summer lineup.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500